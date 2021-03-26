Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $1,984,800.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of Hilltop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $982,511.41.

On Thursday, March 4th, Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00.

HTH opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hilltop by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

