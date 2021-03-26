Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 221,669 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $314,000.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSMT. Truist decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

