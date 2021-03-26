Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 25,100 Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

