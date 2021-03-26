Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,563,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,453,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,926,761.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,138,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,521,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $1,628,190.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

