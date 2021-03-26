Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Oceaneering International worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

