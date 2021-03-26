Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 585,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXW opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

