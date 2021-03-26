Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Argo Group International worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of ARGO opened at $50.40 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.