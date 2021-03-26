Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,628 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CryoLife were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CryoLife by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after acquiring an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4,328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRY stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $877.31 million, a PE ratio of -59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.