Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Lawson Products worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $470.81 million, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

