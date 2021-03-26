Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut Acutus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

