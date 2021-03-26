American Woodmark’s (AMWD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMWD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

AMWD opened at $94.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

