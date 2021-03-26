Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Alarm.com by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.