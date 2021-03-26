Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APPS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.