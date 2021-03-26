GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 7.1% Following Weak Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 14,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,710,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 914.78 and a beta of 3.09.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

