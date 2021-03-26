Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 5.4%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 33,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,585,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Fisker alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.