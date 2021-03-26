Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Up to $40.51

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.51, but opened at $42.60. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 2,476 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $974.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

