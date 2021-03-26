II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,746,884 shares.The stock last traded at $71.30 and had previously closed at $65.85.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

