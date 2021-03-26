Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $61.74

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.74, but opened at $60.26. Sprout Social shares last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 6,261 shares trading hands.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.