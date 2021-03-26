Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $34,349.00. Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,538 shares of company stock worth $127,314. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.52 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

