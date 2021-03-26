American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $364.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

