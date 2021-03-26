Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,613 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

