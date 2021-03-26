Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,552 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Ashland Global worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ASH stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.