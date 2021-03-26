Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

