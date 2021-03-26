Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 22,032 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.45 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

