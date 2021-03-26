SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from strong demand for its technology products and services. Moreover, steady recovery in the IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation was a positive. Notably, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The proposed merger with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to SYNNEX’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

SNX stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $38,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

