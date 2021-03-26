Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 649,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

