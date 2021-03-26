DZ Bank Upgrades Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to Hold

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NOK stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Nokia has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Nokia by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

