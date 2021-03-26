Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 31,092 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Grubhub worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.