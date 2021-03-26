Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $148.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.10.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

