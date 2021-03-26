Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

