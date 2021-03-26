Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 133,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRMK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

