Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,380 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLMD opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $539.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.