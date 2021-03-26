Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Green Plains worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

