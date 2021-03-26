Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 301,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stride by 1,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth $4,453,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

