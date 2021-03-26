HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

NYSE HDB opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $3,391,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

