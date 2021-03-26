SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.08.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $1,406,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,234.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.