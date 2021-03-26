Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 63,364 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,706,547.96.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

