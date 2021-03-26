Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

