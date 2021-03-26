WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $9.92 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares in the last quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

