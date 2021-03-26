Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $3,486,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,112,909.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $24,120.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $24,126.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

Diodes stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

