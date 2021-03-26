XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 54,646 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

NYSE:XPO opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

