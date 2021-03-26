BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

BPXXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $4.65 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

