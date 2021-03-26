Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) versus OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Head-To-Head Review

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OI and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OI and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.53 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OI.

Risk and Volatility

OI has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OI and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats OI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

