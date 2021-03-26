Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $221,000 Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Conn’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conn’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CONN opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

