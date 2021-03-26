Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Western New England Bancorp worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNEB. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WNEB stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

