7,430 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

