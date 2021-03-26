Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,600 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Rafael worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 219.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rafael by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rafael by 9.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Shares of RFL opened at $43.28 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $721.56 million, a P/E ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.