CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Trading Up 5.6%

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.37 and last traded at $171.33. 671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,651,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 177,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

