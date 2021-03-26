Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,600 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Diamond S Shipping worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 114.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of DSSI opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

