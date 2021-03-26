Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Trading Up 5.2%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 4,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 857,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

